High Court rejects Haziq’s bid for early remand release from sex video scandal probe

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar (left) speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 17, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Sacked PKR Youth leader Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz will remain with police three more days for investigation over a sex video purportedly linked to the economic affairs minister after the High Court maintained his remand order today.

Haziq and five others were challenging a lower court’s six-day remand order until July 20 for the investigation.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah dismissed their bid to have the entire remand order quashed, but reduced the number of days that the five — excluding Haziq — would be detained for.

The judge noted that it would be impossible for the five others to be charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of voluntarily committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

“I therefore vary the magistrate’s order that the remand order for all detained except Haziq Abdullah be reduced from six days to four days.

“So the remand period for Haziq Abdullah remains for six days,” the judge said.

Today is the third day of remand for all six.

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar led the defence team for Haziq and four of those detained, with the other lawyers on the team being Sivahnanthan Ragava, Vince Tan, Nurul Afiqah and Goik Kenzin.

One of the six detained was represented separately by lawyer Ashok Athimulan.

Haziq and the five others were arrested on Sunday night, and were on Monday brought before a magistrate who granted a six-day remand order until July 20.

The police are investigating them under Section 377B of the Penal Code which covers the offence of voluntarily committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, Section 292 of the Penal Code over the dissemination of obscene material and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act over the alleged improper use of network facilities.

The sex videos that were leaked online and via social media and are being investigated reportedly depict two men engaged in sexual acts.

