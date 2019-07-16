Nazri declares for Anwar but insists won’t dump Umno

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz attends Parliament July 16, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz pledged support to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today but insisted he was not planning to abandon Umno.

The former minister made the unprompted declaration when asked to comment on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s invitation for PAS lawmakers to join Pakatan Harapan.

Nazri said the invitation has nothing to do with him and he did not plan to cross over.

“I only support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as in me personally. Can’t those in Umno support him? He was my Youth chief,” says Nazri, in reference to Anwar’s position in Umno back in the early 1980s.

“There is nothing wrong with that. I will remain in Umno.”

The Padang Renggas MP has been hostile towards Barisan Nasional since the coalition appointed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as its chief advisor.

MORE TO COME