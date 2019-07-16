Don’t execute Malaysians on death row based on clemency rejection, law minister tells Singapore

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Putrajaya will have to urge the Singapore government to consider commuting the sentence of four Malaysians facing death row in the republic for drug offences, de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

However, Liew said he has yet to receive any official documentation on the case but has communicated with several concerned citizens on the matter.

“We need to ask the Singaporean government to look at this particular case [and] not to actually execute them just because they have failed their clemency petition.

“There may be some other grounds that they can look into to allow them not to be executed but instead to commute them for life imprisonment or terms.

“Because our country is looking into abolishing this mandatory death sentence including murder,” said Liew when met at the parliament lobby here today.

“I hope will be able to meet up with my counterpart so that I can give him my views.”

MORE TO COME