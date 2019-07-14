Lorry driver to die for mowing village mate to death

A lorry driver was ordered by the High Court here today to be sent to the gallows after he was found guilty of murdering his village mate. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 14 — A lorry driver was ordered by the High Court here today to be sent to the gallows to be hanged after he was found guilty of murdering his village mate by mowing the victim with his Proton Gen 2 car five years ago.

Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab. Aziz handed down the sentence on Azami Mohamad, 40, after finding that the accused had the intention to kill and deliberately mowed Rohadi Yaacob, 44, who was on a motorcycle, with his car.

Azami was also sentenced to 10 years’ jail for attempting to murder another village mate, Zakaria Taib, 48.

Both the offences were committed at about 6pm in Kampung Jelapang, Sungai Tong, Setiu, on October 2, 2014.

Zainal Azman also sentenced Azami to another six months jail for making a false report, claiming that the two victims, who were then armed with a machete, had stopped him while he was driving home and he had accidentally rammed into them.

The false report was lodged at 6.29pm on the same day at the Permaisuri police station in Setiu.

During the trial, the court was told that the incident occurred following an argument between Azami and the victims at a coffee shop.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Fadhli Mahmud prosecuted, while Azami was represented by lawyer Harshaan Zamani. — Bernama