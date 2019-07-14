Heineken clarifies sale of ‘non-alcoholic 0.0 beer’ only for non-Muslims above 21

Heineken Malaysia assures the products are only available at the non-halal zone of supermarkets and convenience stores and only targeted at non-Muslims, aged 21 and above. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Heineken Malaysia have assured the public that sales of their non-alcoholic 0.0 beer is available at the non-halal sections and only sold to those above the age of 21.

The 0.0 beer is Heineken’s first ever non-alcoholic beer made for those who want to enjoy the taste of beer minus the after effects.

However, concerns were raised once the bottles hit the shelves that minors would be able to purchase it as well as Muslims due to its easy availability.

The minister in prime ministers office Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof chided the company for its misleading labels, saying that Muslims could mistakenly buy them thinking it’s for consumption.

“We are aware of the concerns expressed in various forums and media regarding Heineken 0.0. We wish to again clarify that Heineken 0.0 is non-halal and is only targeted at non-Muslims, aged 21 and above,” Heineken Malaysia said in a statement.

“Products are only available at the non-halal zone of supermarkets and convenience stores with clear signage indicating that the product is strictly for non-Muslims, aged 21 and above.

“In addition, for stores without designated non-Halal areas, we are placing clear signages to inform consumers that Heineken 0.0 is strictly for non-Muslims, aged 21 and above.”

“We also wish to reiterate that Heineken Malaysia Berhad is a company that is culturally sensitive in the way that we operate our business.”

Heineken 0.0 is double-brewed with 100 per cent natural ingredients and goes through a sophisticated de-alcoholisation process.

The recommended retail price is RM8.40 per bottle, while the recommended price in bars is RM14 per bottle.