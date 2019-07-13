Mat Sabu: PH needs to do better in Malay-majority seats

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TUMPAT, July 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to work harder so that it can do better in the next general election, especially in Malay-majority seats, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

He said this was important to dispel baseless allegations that the current government was dominated by a certain race.

He said PH should target to win at least 30 more Malay-majority parliamentary seats in the next general election.

“God willing, there is hope to achieve this; furthermore the shift of members to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Amanah and Parti Keadilan Rakyat is increasingly obvious,” he told reporters after opening the 4th annual general meeting of Tumpat Amanah here today.

The Malay-based parties in PH should work harder, especially in the east coast and northern states of the peninsula, to realise this objective, he said.

Also present were Kelantan Amanah chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and Tumpat Amanah chief Wan Mohd Johari Wan Omar. — Bernama