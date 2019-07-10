Three more remanded over murder of student in Taiping

The three teenagers, aged 15 to 16 years, were detained separately in Kamunting yesterday. — Reuters pic

IPOH, July 10 — Three teenagers, including a girl, have been remanded six days from today to facilitate investigations into the murder of a Form Four student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King Edward V11 last Friday.

The remand order was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar of the Magistrate’s Court, Nurul Hidayah Ismail for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The three teenagers, aged 15 to 16 years, arrived in court at 8.30am from the Taiping district police headquarters here after being detained separately in Kamunting, yesterday.

On Monday, a 14-year-old female suspect, who is also the victim’s sister, and her 15-year-old boyfriend were remanded six days to facilitate investigations into the case.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old’s body was found dumped in the backyard of an empty house, near his house at Taman Glenview, Kamunting, at about 12.18pm.

It is understood that the student was killed after he got into a fight with his sister’s boyfriend who had wanted to retrieve his handphone which he had left at the girl’s house.

The victim who had answered a call on the phone had asked the suspect to come to the house to collect the phone before it was believed a fight ensued that ended with the murder. — Bernama