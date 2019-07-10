After Johor’s youth runaround, Muhyiddin asks royals to leave policies to government

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — State rulers are welcome to comment on administrative and policy matters but should allow their state governments to make their own decisions, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Commenting on rumours that Johor’s rapid-fire changes of positions regarding the new legal definition of youth were due to royal interference, the home minister and Pagoh MP said the incident bode poorly for ties between the state government and the palace.

“I was puzzled how this could have happened as we had a lengthy discussion in the Dewan Rakyat in which all the Johor representatives had agreed.

“We hope the Johor state government can clarify the matter and if needed, the youth and sports minister could meet with the Johor palace as I was told this happened due to the palace’s opinion.

“These are administrative matters, the state should be given the space to execute uniformed policies,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

