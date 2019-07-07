Health Ministry: Pasir Gudang death caused by heart failure, unrelated to air pollution

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya June 20,2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A woman who was claimed to have recently died from the air pollution incident in Pasir Gudang actually passed away due to heart failure, the Health Ministry clarified today.

In a media statement, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that the recently deceased was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on July 5 for treatment, due to coughing, breathing difficulties, fever, and even a swollen leg.

Upon admission into a medical ward, examinations also found that the deceased was in an acute stage due to high blood pressure and shortness of breath, said Dzulkefly.

“The treating medical team has been working hard to treat her but her health condition has become more serious and she has died on July 6, 2019, at 4.20am with Decompensated Heart Failure as the cause of death.

“Based on the clinical presentation, the symptoms and the results of the examination have shown that she suffered a heart failure and her heart functions were reduced due to chronic health problems.

“Examination of existing reports at HSIJB also found that no records were reported on the deceased being treated during the incident at Sungai Kim Kim or since June 20, 2019,’’ he said, referring to the recent cases of school students who were facing breathing difficulties in Pasir Gudang.

In the statement, Dzulkefly also extends condolences to the family and urged the public and the media to respect the deceased’s family and not to spread misinformation on the issue.

The photo banner claimed Marini Kasman was believed to have died from a ‘lack of oxygen in her blood, stemming from the breathing difficulties due’ to the Pasir Gudang air pollution. — Picture courtesy of social media

Following the death report, a photo banner expressing condolences for the family of Marini Kasman was shared on social media.

The photo banner claimed that 38-year-mother was believed to had died from a “lack of oxygen in her blood, stemming from the breathing difficulties due” to the air pollution in Pasir Gudang.