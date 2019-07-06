Bus driver dies while taking passengers to Penang

IPOH, July 6 — An express bus driver died suddenly while on a journey to take 30 passengers from Shah Alam to Penang, early this morning.

Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said that during the incident, Johari Abdul Jalil, 57, from Alor Setar had stopped briefly at the emergency lane at Kilometre 284 of the North-South Expressway, before the Ipoh South Toll Plaza to urinate at about 3.30am.

“At the time, the deceased answered a telephone call before he suddenly collapsed on the steering wheel of the bus,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohd Ali, passengers and the second driver of the bus had carried Johari and laid him down on the passenger seat before continuing the journey to the Ipoh South Toll Plaza and contacted the hospital for assistance.

“Officials from the Emergency and Trauma Department, Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun who had arrived had confirmed that the driver had died,” he said.

He said an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was cardiac tamponade due to ruptured aortic dissection and the case had been classified as sudden death without any criminal element involved. — Bernama