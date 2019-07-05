MACC chief advocates using modern methods to gather information

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the agency should utilise the benefits of digital technology. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today said that the agency should move forward using modern methods to gather information and statement in the course of its duties.

She said rather than relying on traditional methods the agency should utilise the benefits of digital technology as well.

“We want to give better training on how to gather statements and information.

“Since this is a sophisticated age, we must move away from the past of only getting statements by being heavy-handed (cara keras) such as witness intimidation,” Latheefa said during an interview with the agency’s radio station MACC.fm, which was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

Latheefa said with the prevalence of intelligence systems as afforded by computers and the internet, it is the way to move forward.

“We can show it is not necessary to get confessions, but instead show them enough evidence and the like, until they have no choice but to admit.

“And this is one of the methods we can use for operations. I hope from the level of the complaint to Operations, we can get an effective prosecution, instead of just to show we are doing the job,” Latheefa said.

She said it is also important for the MACC to filter complaints being made, as some might be for revenge, or to humiliate and insult a person or an organisation.

“The process of accepting reports is the start of Operations, so that any investigations done can be effective, and not just wasting time on a report that may be baseless.

“This is an important fact to remember, from an Operations perspective,” Latheefa said.

She also answered a query from a Facebook Live user who asked if Latheefa will strengthen the agency’s prosecution division even further, since there is a perception that the number of cases being successfully prosecuted are not as high despite the number of investigation papers (IP) being opened.

“I feel we have to look at the differences in how we process a complaint. Not every complaint will necessarily result in an IP.

“In fact, not many are aware that at the beginning when a complaint is lodged, there are three ways to process the said report,” she said.

Latheefa said the first is that the individual filing the report makes it very clear and detailed, which can lead to an IP almost immediately but this rarely occurs.

“Most complaints filed tend to take on the form of poison pen letters (surat layang) which will need more verification, and so on.

“The second way, asides from an IP, there are those complaints we process for intelligence purposes. Meaning we only get little information from the complaint itself, necessitating more work to be done,” she said.

Latheefa said such reports are usually kept confidential from the public, which she acknowledged can be problematic as the perception is that once a complaint has been lodged, it will immediately be sent in for prosecution or action.

“The public must understand that the agency has an IP, and a preliminary IP where we have to verify if the information is real or not.

“The third way involves the complainant giving the information, who want to be protected as a whistleblower. In such cases we must take several steps to ensure their safety first, after which we can only take action so that nothing will endanger them,” she said.

Latheefa also added that only a completed IP will be forwarded for prosecution action.

“Not all complaints lead to IPs or even prosecution. There is the possibility that halfway through there is not enough evidence or statements for a case, and we have to close the investigations.

“Unless of course, we obtain further information, to which we will reopen the investigations,” she said.