Economic Affairs Ministry: 12 Malaysian Plan engagement sessions kicks off nationwide tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — A series of stakeholder engagement sessions to gather feedback for the preparation of the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) will be carried out nationwide from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA), in a statement today, said the participation of all stakeholders was important to ensure policies and strategies drawn up are inclusive and holistic.

“The government is confident that strategic collaborations with all stakeholders to chart the direction of the 12MP will continue to enhance the well-being of the rakyat, and the New Malaysia to be on the right track towards becoming a developed and inclusive nation,” the ministry said.

The Kick-Off Conference of the 12MP (2021-2025) that began on July 1 was the first of these initiatives, concluded today with the closing ceremony officiated by MEA deputy minister Senator Dr Radzi Jidin.

MEA said about 500 participants took part in the conference and it had achieved its objective to gather input, feedback, and sharing of views in an effort to identify the latest and current global trends before preparing the 12MP.

According to the ministry, the 12MP will be formulated based on the concept of ‘Shared Prosperity’ which includes three dimensions, namely economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and social re-engineering.

A total of 11 topics were discussed and presented in the conference by experts from local and international agencies such as the United Nations, World Bank and Asian Development Bank, it said.

The ministry added the outcome of the conference will be used in the discussions of the 13 Inter-Agency Planning Groups and 47 Technical Working Groups that were established to prepare 30 strategic working papers for 12MP.

In addition, the 12MP will also embrace the seven strategic thrusts in the shared prosperity economic model outlined by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, by focusing on several issues such as stronger fiscal policies, high levels of governance and integrity as well as competitive financial capital support.

“Several areas of focus will be improved such as the delivery system of public services, financial stability, comprehensive data and knowledgeable society,” it said. — Bernama