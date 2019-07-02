Johor Bersatu Youth chief calls for all political parties to respect royal institution

The ‘TMJ’ plate is used for vehicles owned by the Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim. The plate denote the Malay initials for his post, the Tunku Mahkota Johor. — Picture via Facebook/Tunku Ismail Ibrahim

JOHOR BARU, July 2 — Johor’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Norul Haszarul Abu Samah came to the defence of the state’s royal institution yesterday after a state MP questioned the legality of the Johor royalty’s vehicle number plates with the “TMJ” and “RZ” initials.

He advised all political parties in Malaysia to respect the royal institution and palace as they should always foster a good relationship to build ties for the continuity of the people’s benefit.

“For the people of Johor, loyalty to both the Sultan and his Crown Prince does not arise.

“Johor’s royal institution often play a role in balancing the political power and ensuring that the administration will always carry out its responsibilities for the people, irrespective of race, religion and politics,” said Norul Haszarul in his Facebook page that was posted late yesterday.

His comments came after the Labis DAP MP Pang Hok Liong yesterday questioned the legality of two vehicle number plates used by the royal house.

However, Pang’s written question in Parliament has not yet been answered by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Norul Haszarul said such statements appear to be finding issue with the royal institution.

“Hence, I hope that Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Johor DAP chief Senator Liew Chin Tong to firmly caution the Labis MP and also to remind all Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives to not touch or question the privilege of the palace which is a symbol of the unity for Johor,” he said.

The “TMJ” initial is used for vehicles owned by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim. The plate denotes the Malay initials for his post, the Tunku Mahkota Johor.

The “RZ” plate is used by the queen consort, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, bearing her initials.

Yesterday in the Johor state assembly, state Opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad accused Pang of allegedly insulting the royalty and attempted to raise an emergency motion in the assembly.

However, state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said despite the matter being important, there was no urgency to allow the emergency motion.

Suhaizan’s response riled the state’s Barisan Nasional lawmakers, who claimed that the issue should not have been raised by a Johor MP, and they claimed it was considered as an insult to the royal institution.