All Pasir Gudang schools to open tomorrow after temporary shutdown due to air pollution

Fire and Rescue Department personnel douse a student with water at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort in Pasir Gudang June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — All schools and educational institutions will resume normal operations starting tomorrow, the Johor education department said today, amid ongoing concerns about a possible exposure to poisonous gas in the district.

In a statement, Johor Education Department director Azman Adnan said that all educational institutions that were closed until Thursday will open tomorrow, and that special teams will be stationed at affected schools to give safety talks during the morning assembly session.

“The Johor state education department would like to thank the federal government, state government, government agencies and all parties for helping overcome this air pollution issue especially as the ones affecting students in all educational institutions in Pasir Gudang,” he said.

A total of 75 students were referred to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) recently after 15 schools were affected by the pollution. The students from various schools in Pasir Gudang had complained of breathing difficulty and vomiting.

On June 22, three schools and two preschools were ordered to be closed for two days, starting as a safety measure following possible air pollution in the Taman Mawar area here.

A total of 475 schools and educational institutions in Pasir Gudang were ordered to close from June 25 to June 27 amid air pollution.