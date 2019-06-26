Kelantan Orang Asli not forced to embrace Islam, says religious council

Nik Mohd Azlan said the missionary work conducted by Maik for the Orang Asli community was merely to expose them to Islam. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GUA MUSANG, June 26 — The Kelantan Islamic and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has never forced anyone, including the Orang Asli, to embrace Islam, said its deputy president Dr Nik Mohd Azlan Abd Hadi.

He said those who embraced the religion did so on their own free will and that allegations by certain quarters that the Orang Asli were forced by Maik to embrace Islam were maliciously made to confuse the country’s multi-racial society.

The missionary work conducted by Maik for the Orang Asli community was merely to expose them to Islam, he told reporters at an Aidilfitri gathering with the Orang Asli community at Kampung Aring 5 here today.

He was commenting on views by various quarters that missionary work conducted by Maik for the Orang Asli community was against human rights and religious freedom as the Orang Asli were forced to embrace Islam. — Bernama