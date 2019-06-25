‘You’re always in my heart’, Mat Sabu tells Malaysia Airlines after flight delay apology

Mat Sabu said Malaysia Airlines will still be his number one choice for domestic and overseas flights. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today he bore no grudge against Malaysia Airlines after a flight delay saw the former miss a meeting with the prime minister.

Utusan Malaysia reported Mohamad or better known as Mat Sabu saying that Malaysia Airlines is “always in my heart”, after the national carrier issued an apology for the delay.

“Malaysia Airlines is always in my heart. Despite me not being a minister before, I was a Malaysia Airlines platinum card holder because I regularly used this company’s service when flying overseas.

“My issue with Malaysia Airlines is settled by way of meeting with their party, and I had also contacted Malaysia Airlines’ chief executive officer Izham Ismail to discuss this matter.

“However, Malaysia Airlines is my still my choice for domestic and overseas trips,” he reportedly said when met at his ministry’s Hari Raya open house celebration here.

Mohamad yesterday complained about Malaysia Airlines Bhd for a flight delay that caused him to miss a meeting with the prime minister.

Mohamad’s office said Malaysia Airlines MH0002 was late for about two-and-a-half hours in departing from Kuala Lumpur more than a week ago on the night of June 15, which forced the minister to skip an “important” meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in London, UK, on June 16.

“The Defence Minister dropped by London just to meet with the prime minister on his way to Paris for an official visit.

“This inconvenience is much regretted and it is hoped that Malaysia Airlines will not repeat this in future,” said Mohamad’s office in a statement.