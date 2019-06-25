Umno sec-gen says will consult Opposition parties on lowering voting age

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that his party will consult Opposition allies whether to support the government’s bid to reduce the voting age to 18. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today that his party will consult their allies in the Opposition on whether to support the government’s bid to reduce the voting age to 18.

“The motion to reduce the voting age requires amendments to be made on the Constitution with a two-thirds majority in parliament.

“Umno will consult among opposition members especially among PAS, GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) before making any stance to either to support or otherwise. We will get the people’s views on this,’’ Annuar tweeted.

This follows after Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said today that a motion to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this coming meeting next month.

On April 9 this year, Pakatan Harapan (PH) failed to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Dewan Rakyat that sought to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Bill received the support of 138 Members of Parliament, 10 short of the required two-thirds majority to get it through.

Another 59 Members of Parliament, including 19 from GPS, abstained from voting.