Jobless man gets five years’ jail for robbing Grab driver in Ampang Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — An unemployed man who robbed a Grab driver last year was sentenced to five years’ jail and a stroke of the cane, by the Ampang Sessions Court here.

Judge Suzanna Hussin meted out the sentence on Mohammed Azlan Shah Zamri, 25, and ordered the sentence to run from the date of arrest on November 1, last year, after the accused changed his plea to guilty at the trial today.

Mohammed Azlan was charged with committing gang robbery with two others and threatening Mok Jun Yue, 22, with a knife before fleeing off with the victim’s three ATM cards, a mobile phone and RM210 cash.

The offence was committed at Taman Bakti Ampang, here at 4am on November 20, 2018.

The charge framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene urged for a punitive sentence to serve as a lesson and in taking account of the increasing number of crime cases.

In mitigation, the accused who was represented by lawyers Muhammad Razman Sahat and Muhammad Amin Abdullah appealed for a lighter sentence as he has to help his family after his father was diagnosed with cancer and heart disease. — Bernama