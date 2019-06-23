After Umno, PAS also washes hands of shadow Cabinet list with Hadi as govt adviser

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang delivers the closing speech at Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 23 — PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has denied the rumours of a shadow cabinet consisting of PAS and Barisan Nasional politicians, following an infographic of the line-up that circulated online.

When asked about the matter, Hadi simply replied that “we are not involved”, while party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan simply added “and we are not interested”.

When asked on dissenting voices within the party who might be concerned that Umno might betray them, Hadi said such opinion was only in the minority.

“Such voices are isolated. We have done our part and went on the ground to meet with members and explain about the cooperation,” he said at a press conference after winding up PAS’ 65th muktamar or annual congress here.

Hadi also said that PAS and Umno are “siblings” in the cooperation.

Hadi added that top party leaders have no concern over the cooperation while pointing out that the new leadership line-up of the party consists of many who practise mature politics.

An infographic of a proposed BN-PAS Cabinet after the 15th general election was circulated on social media this weekend.

It featured Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the prime minister with his deputy being PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The infographic also showed scandal-plagued former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang appointed as the government’s advisors and being bestowed with the title of “Tun”.

It also featured controversial Umno men Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz holding the foreign affairs and communications and multimedia portfolios, respectively.