KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Two students are feared drowned after they were believed to have been swept away by strong currents while bathing in a river in Kampung Durian Hijau, Jerantut, yesterday, according to Sinar Harian.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Abdullah and Muhammad Danial Haikal Shamsudin, both 14-year-old students from SMK Jengka 24.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said the department received an emergency call from members of the public at 4.49pm regarding the incident.

He said initial information indicated that the two teenagers were feared drowned while bathing in the river with their friends.

“A team and fire engine from the Jerantut Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the location for search and rescue (SAR) operations,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Sinar Harian, the SAR operation is being assisted by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Bukit Angin Fire and Rescue Station in Temerloh.

Zulfadli said the operation began with surface water searches at the location with the help of villagers while the PPDA team was mobilised to assist in locating the victims.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.