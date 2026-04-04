KOTA BHARU, April 4 — Four wooden houses, a motorcycle and a Toyota Hilux were destroyed in a fire at Kampung Chabang Tiga, Kedai Buloh here last night.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Control Centre said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 9.55 pm, before firemen arrived at the scene 15 minutes later.

“A total of 34 personnel, including from the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), were deployed to the scene involving the Kota Bharu, Kota Darul Naim, Wakaf Bharu and Pengkalan Chepa fire and rescue stations, and the fire was brought under control at 11.03 pm,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kota Bharu Fire and Rescue Station chief Zuzuki Safei, when contacted by Bernama, said the fire did not involve any casualties or loss of life. — Bernama