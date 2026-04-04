KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has detected and took down 159 pieces of false content related to the global energy crisis over a four-day period since March 29.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the false content involved claims about petrol price hikes, allegations that the government was “paying toll” in the Strait of Hormuz, and increases in electricity tariffs by Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

He said the public must remain cautious and vigilant regarding information being circulated, as spreading false information or fake news can lead to legal action.

“During this global energy crisis, we are facing false content created by irresponsible parties… some use AI and other methods, including altering or editing headlines from mainstream news.

“The public is urged to obtain verified information, refer to reliable sources, and avoid sharing unverified content,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the 2026 PKR Federal Territories Division Annual General Meeting in Bandar Tun Razak here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, said party leaders and members must stand together with the government by helping to explain the current situation to the public following the global crisis.

He said party members should also act as the eyes and ears of the government, including countering claims by certain parties about shortages of food supplies at the retail level that have caused public concern.

He added that the government is making every effort to ensure sufficient food supply in the market.

“Continue reporting to the authorities if there are any suspicious activities, including hoarding of supplies,” he said. — Bernama