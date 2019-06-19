Islam attacked, ridiculed under Pakatan govt, PAS Youth chief tells wing members

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi speaks during the Dewan Pemuda at Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 19 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration has allegedly continued to threaten and ridicule Islam, PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi alleged to his fellow wing members today.

In his address to the wing’s Muktamar or annual congress in Bukit Gambang Resort City here, Khalil also claimed there were attempts by PH’s own elected representatives to undermine Islam.

“Not only did they not fulfil their manifesto, but sadly, there have been attempts to breach the sanctity of Islam here openly,” he claimed.

“Every day we see more and more insults on social media towards Islam, Islamic laws, Prophet Muhammad and Islamic institutions. They are trying to embed a negative perception of Islam while trying to break apart fellow Muslims so they can benefit from it.

“During Ramadan, we saw among them vehemently fighting against Islam in Parliament but they were given the opportunity to breach Islamic institutions by providing zakat to Muslims,” he added.

He was ostensibly commenting on several non-Muslim lawmakers distributing tithe to recipients in Penang, which Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor has since clarified as permissible under Islam.

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man enter the main hall at the start of Pemuda proceedings during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Zamzahuri Abas

Khalil also claimed the supposed attempts to undermine Islam in the country are a part of a concerted attempt that involves international organisations.

“This can be seen through the attempts to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) and the Rome Statute [of the International Criminal Court] that eventually provide space for international intervention in our nation’s affairs,” he claimed.

Both international treaties are ratified by most United Nations member countries.

Opposition parties Umno and PAS have repeatedly attempted to paint the PH government as undermining Islam as part of their political pressure, an allegation that has been denied and rebutted many times by Putrajaya.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki attends the Dewan Pemuda during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Khalil also spoke about PAS’s cooperation with Umno, but stressed that the partnership goes beyond racial barriers and instead holds true to the Federal Constitution, which was formulated by those who fought hard for Malaysia’s independence.

He said the partnership and unity are not bound to ideas of race alone.

“We must prove to Malaysian society that this partnership utilises the Constitution as the basis of the social contract which was agreed upon by those who achieved independence, from all races,” he said.

Reflecting on PAS’ history, he said it can be argued the party has been the most dynamic and courageous when it comes to making decisions based on principles since it has worked with several parties that it opposed.

“PAS once worked together with Umno, and stood against it as well. It befriended DAP, and parted ways with it as well.

“Likewise, PAS also worked alongside PKR, yet did not hesitate to sever ties with it when deemed necessary,” Khalil said.

In all these instances, he noted some members accepted the fact, others disagreed but held their peace, and some even opposed it openly and deviated from PAS’ struggle.

“Yet, what matters the most is that PAS has never strayed from the history of its political struggle when it comes to the ultimate goal of defending the faith,” Khalil said.