Cop kills himself in front of colleagues at Bintulu police station

It is understood the deceased had a heated quarrel with his wife over financial matters yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Just after roll call this morning, a police lance-corporal put his loaded gun under his chin and shot himself three times in front of four colleagues at the Bintulu police station in Sarawak.

The Star reported the deceased as Benjamin Sagakkan Nyalipan, 48. The case has been classified as sudden death.

“During the roll call, when all of them had just taken firearms from the store, the deceased loaded his gun and pointed it at a colleague before putting it under his chin and firing three shots.

“Our investigations revealed that the deceased had a heated quarrel with his wife over financial matters a day earlier,” Bintulu district police chief Superintendent Zulipli Suhaili was quoted as saying.

The daily reported that Benjamin’s widow is also a lance-corporal at the same police station.

Zulkipli reportedly said Benjamin had been attached to the Bintulu police station since January 1, 2007 and had several brushes with the law previously.

The senior policeman said Benjamin was most recently given counselling last August 16 and 17 at the police station, without disclosing further details.

Zulkipli told The Star that Benjamin was convicted on August 9, 2018 of an offence under Section 3 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1962 and fine RM500 in lieu of six months’ imprisonment, and reported for work on January 28 this year.

Prior to that, Benjamin was charged for an unknown offence under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 but given a discharge not amounting to acquittal by the courts on August 25, 2012.