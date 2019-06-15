Syed Saddiq sees Azmin surviving sex scandal, raining wrath on culprits

Syed Saddiq described Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pic) as a seasoned politician and is a vital cog in the Pakatan Harapan coalition. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman predicted today that PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will weather an alleged sex video scandal and return with a vengeance.

In an opinion piece recounting Azmin’s “fighter” spirit, Syed Saddiq said the PKR leader has gone through numerous trials and tribulations in his storied political career to come out stronger and smarter.

He also pointed out that this was not the sex video scandal involving Azmin.

“If I were the enemy who devised this morally bankrupt botched political assassination, I would be worried because I know that he’ll rise once again, and that I will be at his mercy,” Syed Saddiq said.

The youth and sports minister described Azmin as a seasoned politician who “survived the baptism of fire” in the early part of his career to become a vital cog in the Pakatan Harapan coalition that finally ended Barisan Nasional’s hold on the government last year.

He then expressed his hope for Azmin and his family to remain strong and for the PKR leader to continue driving Malaysia’s progress.

On Tuesday, the first wave of sex videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

Junior PKR Youth leader Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz later confessed on his Facebook page to being in the video and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.

The police arrested Haziq yesterday and are investigating for offences such as unnatural sex and distributing pornography.