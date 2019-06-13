Shariah probe on sex videos depends on location of offence, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — A Shariah investigation into sex videos allegedly featuring minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and a PKR member will depend on where the purported offence happened, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today.

Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham lodged a report earlier today with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) in Putrajaya against Santubong PKR Youth chief Mohd Haziq Abd Aziz not for “zina” (illicit sex), but for “qazaf” (false accusation of zina), over the clips depicting sexual activities that allegedly happened in Sabah last month.

It is not known where Haziq recorded his claim, which he posted on Facebook, that he was the man featured in the videos allegedly having sex with PKR deputy president Azmin.

“[Iinvestigation] has a procedure [where both parties will be called] but even then it has to be verified where [the offence] happened and this is still in the early stages.

“It is up to enforcement [authorities] because under Islamic laws, if something happens in one state, then the jurisdiction falls within that state,” Malaysiakini quoted Mujahid as saying in Bangi.

Mujahid reportedly said Jawi would look into Hilman’s complaint.

Azmin has dismissed Haziq’s allegations as attempts to destroy his political career.