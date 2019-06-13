After successful tumour removal, Ainul to undergo cleft palate surgery in London next

Ainul Mardhiah who was born with a cleft palate, was safely operated on by a team of specialists on June 10 at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Safiuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Ten-month-old baby Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin who underwent germ cell tumour surgery in London on Monday, will undergo cleft palate corrective surgery there, possibly after she reaches six to eight kilogrammes in weight.

Her father Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak revealed this when answering questions from netizens on his Facebook page today.

Ainul Mardhiah who was born with a cleft palate, was safely operated on by a team of specialists on June 10 at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust — also on hand was Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri whose efforts enabled the baby and her parents to seek treatment in London for the tumour in her mouth.

Ahmad Safiuddin who has been in London since May 25 said he did not know how long more his only child would need to be in the United Kingdom, explaining that doctors there were still monitoring her condition.

He added that Ainul Mardhiah will be taught how to use her mouth in phases.

Currently being treated at the paediatric intensive care unit, the infant is due to be transferred to a normal ward tomorrow.

Ahmad Safiuddin also said his daughter will be brought back to Malaysia when the doctors determine that it is appropriate.

A nurse who is taking care of Ainul Mardhiah told him, “I saw her smile today. She’s strong!”

He requested well-wishers to pray for her, saying that if she could talk, she would definitely thank all of them. — Bernama