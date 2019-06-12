Following graft claim implicating Azmin, UEM denies having said Maybank account

The MACC announced it will investigate an Umno member’s allegations that UEM had transferred about RM3.1 million into Azmin’s bank account. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — UEM Group Bhd has denied today that it possesses the Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) account implicated in an allegation that a sum of money was transferred to minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali by the firm.

In a brief statement, the conglomerate said it does not have an account with the bank’s main branch in Kuala Lumpur, nor with the account number that went viral on social media.

“To clear its name, UEM Group has lodged a police report and is ready to cooperate with relevant authorities,” it said.

Earlier, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced it will investigate an Umno member’s allegations that UEM had transferred about RM3.1 million into Azmin’s bank account.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, who was previously a member of PKR, the party that the implicated minister belongs to, said the investigation into Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s reports would be led by her deputy.

Lokman filed a complaint with the MACC yesterday, alleging that an engineering company transferred US$741,440 (about RM3.1 million) into a bank account bearing the PKR minister’s name on December 19, 2017.

Screenshots of the so-called transaction have been going around on social media.

Sex videos allegedly featuring Azmin and another man were also distributed yesterday.

Azmin has today categorically denied the allegation, claiming it was a “vicious libel” against him and a “nefarious” plot of reputation and character assassination.