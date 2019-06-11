Man under Poca watch nabbed for heading motorbike theft gang in Tasek Gelugor

The police discovered that the man had also managed to take off his electronic monitoring device. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, June 11 — A man who was still being monitored under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) was believed to be the mastermind in a motorcycle-stealing gang which was crippled by the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police yesterday.

SPU District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor today said the 28-year-old man was arrested with three others aged between 19 and 23, in several different locations in Tasek Gelugor, beginning 1pm yesterday.

“Following the arrests, we recovered 11 motorcycles Yamaha Y15 worth about RM70,000 which were believed to have been stolen by the gang to be re-sold at RM2,000 each,” he said in a press conference here.

He added that investigations found that the leader of the Y15 gang was a POCA offender in Labu, Negri Sembilan, who had escaped to this district before he became involved with the other three men in the motorcycle-stealing activities.

“The man who had also taken off the electronic monitoring device which had been fixed to monitor his movements was able to disarm the alarm system in the motorcycles before escaping with them,” he said. — Bernama