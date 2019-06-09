Malaysia to be promoted at overseas travel mart, says Mohamaddin

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks to Malay Mail in Putrajaya April 22, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LAHAD DATU, June 9 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will focus on Malaysia’s promotion through Travel Mart abroad.

Its minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the promotion would be carried out in the near future to help lift the country’s tourism products internationally.

“Tourism products in Sabah, such as the Lahad Datu district, can be showcased abroad.

“We (in Lahad Datu) have a host of products that can be enjoyed such as Menara Kayangan, Danum Valley, Tabin Wildlife Reserve and the latest with the discovery of Blue Rings Reef at Darvel Bay here,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri Hari Raya Open House for Silam Parliament here today.

The minister said that over the next few months, he would attend more Travel Mart promotion programmes in Beijing, Russia and several European countries.

Meanwhile, Mohamaddin said the ministry was mulling the idea of introducing a cultural village in Sabah as a state rich in ethnicity living in harmony.

“A village will be turned into Village Tourism as a tourism hub,” he said briefly.

On a separate note, Mohamaddin asserted that the ministry would not sideline the Visit Sarawak Campaign this year despite the different political ideologies or views between the state and the federal government.

“What is important is the development of our country’s tourism sector.

“The Ministry does not care about political views, just like Kelantan and Terengganu, I will still go there to develop the tourism sector in those states,” he said.

In fact, the minister stressed that he would be heading to Sarawak in the near future in a bid to boost the handicrafts, tourism centres and eco-tourism sectors. — Bernama