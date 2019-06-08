Cops: No reports lodged on vandalised billboards in Jempol

Jempol police chief Superintendent Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the incidents that happened in Felda Palong 7 and 8 here but no reports have been made. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JEMPOL, June 8 ― There have been no reports lodged so far on the incidents in which red paint was splashed on billboards featuring the pictures of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Economic Affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, near here.

Jempol police chief Superintendent Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incidents that happened in Felda Palong 7 and 8 here.

“I received information from my men on this, however, no one has made a report yet,” he said yesterday.

Earlier, a local daily, Harian Metro via its online portal reported that the incident had caused dissatisfaction among PKR members, and that Jempol PKR Branch head Karip Mohd Salleh will lodge a police report soon.

Karip, who is also the Negri Sembilan Felda settlers chief, said he only realised the billboards providing information on Felda’s reforms and future direction were splashed with paint when he was passing through the area.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, Azmin's political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham said the culprits behind the incident were in fact afraid that the new government's message and initiatives were beginning to see stronger support among the Felda settlers.

“The Ministry has been informed and is aware of what happened. The objective of the billboards is to relay information on the proactive measures being taken by the government for the settlers future and well-being,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muhammad Hilman, who is also Gombak Setia assemblyman believes that support for the government and its initiatives will get stronger backing during the current festive season when the younger Felda generation make their journey back home.

