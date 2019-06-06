All AWAS highway cameras working well, says RTD

AWAS has issued 169,051 summonses up to May 2019 since the RTD took over. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has refuted a news report claiming that only four out of 45 mobile automated enforcement system cameras on highways were operational.

The RTD said several awareness automated safety system (AWAS) cameras were only temporarily out of operation pending repair works after accidents.

“All 41 cameras are still in good condition and are operational,” the RTD said in a statement last night.

“At the same time, AWAS has issued 169,051 summonses up to May 2019 since the RTD took over. Besides that, the RTD would also like to dispute allegations that there are no experts who can operate the AWAS cameras as reported.”

The Malaysian Insight reported Tuesday that 41 AWAS cameras have been out of order for some time now. The RTD took over operation of these cameras in September last year.

The news portal also claimed that a restructuring exercise, involving the reintroduction of a demerit point system to punish errant drivers, has not taken off because of the lack of expertise at RTD to operate the cameras.