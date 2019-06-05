Man drowns while rescuing relatives at Tanjung Balau Beach in Desaru

Firemen attempt to resuscitate R. Raju, 44, who had drowned while trying to save to his relatives during a family outing at the Tanjung Balau Beach in Desaru, Kota Tinggi. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

KOTA TINGGI, June 5 — A family outing turned tragic after a 44-year-old man drowned while attempting to save two younger family members at the Tanjung Balau Beach in Desaru here today.

R. Raju’s body was washed ashore in the 12.45pm incident today.

Bandar Penawar fire and rescue operations officer Abdul Rahim Abd Rani said the station received a distress call at 1.01pm.

“We immediately sent five firemen and a fire engine to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the victim was confirmed to have died due to drowning by a medical officer who was at the scene.

“The deceased was earlier brought ashore by several tourists in the beach area,” said Abdul Rahim in a statement today.

Abdul Rahim said it was believed that the victim had drowned while attempting to rescue his two younger relatives.

He said the other two were identified as P. Arun, 29, and T. Bavani, 38.

“The authorities have yet to establish the family relationship between the deceased and also the two survivors,” said Abdul Rahim.

The deceased’s body has been handed over to the Bandar Penawar police for further action.