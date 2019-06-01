Traffic flow slow on several major expressways, PLUS reports

A spokesman of LLM said the traffic flow on the LPT 1 and LPT 2 in both directions were also reported to be smooth so far. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Traffic flow on several major expressways was reported to be slow as at 10.30am this morning as people began to return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said the traffic flow was reported to be slow from Slim River heading to Sungkai, Perak.

The traffic flow is also reported to be high from Tapah heading for Gua Tempurung, Perak

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM) said the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 in both directions were also reported to be smooth so far.

“The traffic is slow before entering the Gombak Toll Plaza, to the Genting Sempah tunnel as well as Bukit Tinggi to Lentang,” he said.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll free number at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/plustrafik of the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama