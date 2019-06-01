Dayak community’s unique culture a national asset, says Gobind

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo greets participants at a Leaders with the People programme at Kampung Triboh in Serian May 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

SERIAN, June 1 — The Dayak community is known for its unique culture which is not only an asset to the country but also to the tourism industry, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said that this year a Gawai documentary would be screened on TV1 and TV2, which is an initiative of the ministry to honour the unique culture and customs of the Dayak community.

“My message to the Dayak community is to use the Gawai Dayak celebration to strengthen family relationships and enhance ties among the various races in the country,” he said at a Leaders with the People programme at Kampung Triboh, in Serian division, near here last night.

Gobind said his visit to Sarawak to be together with the local communities would definitely be an experience difficult to forget.

He said this was because the harmony enjoyed by the multi-racial community in Sarawak should be an example for all in an effort to build the New Malaysia.

Also present were Works Minister Baru Bian and Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen.

“Tonight, I am together with the Iban Remun community, in Serian District...Tomorrow, I will visit three villages of the Bidayuh community,” Gobind said.

He expressed his deepest appreciation to the Serian Iban Remun Association (SIRA) for its willingness to let him and his delegation join in the meaningful celebration.

“In a short while we will ‘Ngirup Ai Pengayu’ to kick off the 2019 Hari Gawai Dayak celebration. GAYU GURU, GERAI NYAMAI. (May we have healthy and long lives),” he said.

Gobind also recalled the Gawai Dayak celebration in Bintulu on May 18 and was glad that he had been given the opportunity to launch the celebration and was excited over the cultural and traditional elements displayed by the Dayak community who participated in the event.

Gobind also joined the villagers in witnessing the “miring” ceremony and cultural dances apart from partaking in traditional Dayak food synonymous with the Gawai celebration.

Meanwhile, Baru Bian said he was fortunate to be able to join the villagers of Kampung Triboh in the Gawai festival which is celebrated on a big scale in Sarawak.

He said the Iban community was among the most unique in terms of their culture and customs.

When met by Bernama, Kampung Triboh headman Albert Moni Igang said it was good of Gobind to visit his village, which has 148 families.

At least he could see for himself the celebration and the unique customs of the Iban Remun community, he said. — Bernama