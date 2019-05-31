Ex-Kelaboran rep Mohd Zaki Ibrahim passes away in Mecca

MECCA, May 31 — Former Kelaboran state assemblyman Mohd Zaki Ibrahim, 52, died at 2.45pm Saudi time today (3.32pm in Malaysia) at the King Abdul Aziz Hospital in Mecca.

Yesterday, news reports quoted Alami Welfare Association (PEKA) secretary Azhar Ibrahim as saying that Mohd Zaki’s wife Raihan Yusof had told him that Mohd Zaki was in critical condition at the hospital due to complications from diabetes.

According to Azhar, Mohd Zaki, who was PEKA president, had been performing the umrah with his wife and four children since a week ago and they were scheduled to return home on the second day of Raya.

Mohd Zaki, a three-term PAS assemblyman for Kelaboran, defeated Barisan Nasional’s Wan Hanapi Wan Yaacob by a majority of 2,103 votes in the 13th general election. — Bernama