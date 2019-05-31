At Kg Tunku mosque, first ever interfaith ‘buka puasa’ with reps from different faiths

Lim (fifth from right) breaks fast with representatives from different religious associations at Masjid Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya May 31, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 31 — An interfaith breaking of fast was held here for the first time at the Masjid Kampung Tunku, which was attended by several representatives from different religious groups.

The event was organised by Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, who said she was inspired to do so in order to bring the community within her constituency closer together.

“I was inspired to hold the buka puasa to increase the unity amongst the people. Kampung Tunku is an old neighbourhood but the community is somewhat fractured as the people usually keep to themselves.

“This buka puasa event is a continuous effort to bring them together and encourage the residents to have a sense of pride,” she told reporters when met at the event.

Lim said she had organised similar unity events for the people in Kampung Tunku since she became assemblyman last year.

Lim speaks during the Muhibbah Ramadan event at Masjid Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya May 31, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Some of the 40 attendees present include representatives from Masjid Al-Aminah in SS2, Masjid Al-Ikhlas in SS3, Masjid Ar-Ridhwani in Sungai Way, Fo Guang Shan Malaysia, and Gabungan Persatuan Cina Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile, Masjid Kampung Tunku chairman Wan Huzaini Wan Hussin said even though this was the first time such an interfaith event was held at the mosque, he said it would not be the last and had hopes there would be more participants present in the coming years.

He said there should be no fear for non-Muslims entering mosques as they are not banned from entering places of worship.

“There are two things that unite the people — food and sports. When it comes to food, we would all get together harmoniously.

“We are very fortunate to live in Malaysia where there is tolerance between people from different faiths,” said Wan Huzaini, adding that the mosque offers free food daily throughout the month of Ramadan for buka puasa.

Kampung Tunku comprises 60 per cent Chinese voters, with 20 per cent Malays and rest from other ethnicities.