Perak Islamic authorities suspend mosque staff, probing Nga over event in mosque

A banner of the programme, featuring Nga’s picture and Pakatan Harapan's logo, was said to have been displayed in the mosque area. — Picture courtesy of Jaipk

IPOH, MAY 29 — Perak Islamic Religious Department (Jaipk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said today it is investigating claims that Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming had allegedly used the premises of Asaadah Mosque in Hilir Perak for political purposes.

Mohd Yusop also said Jaipk has temporarily suspended the mosque’s assistant secretary for allowing the programme to take place, despite opposition by the mosque’s chairman and committee.

He said the suspension will take effect until the investigation is completed as a sign of respect to Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s decree, who had ordered that mosques and suraus cannot be used as political stages.

“Initial findings confirmed that the programme was carried out without the permission of the mosque committee.

“As a sign of opposing the chairman and majority of the committee members decided to boycott the event,” he said in a statement, adding JAIPK received complaint on this matter on May 17.

Mohd Yusop said it was reported that banners of the programme, featuring Nga’s picture and the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan's logo, was displayed in the mosque area.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he hopes that such political programmes will not take place in mosques in the future.

“If Nga or other politician from any political parties wanted to help the poor and needy, they can do so by using the mosques, but they can’t use the party’s logo or deliver a speech on behalf of the party in mosques,” he said.