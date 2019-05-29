Agong pays last respects to singer Dahlan Zainuddin

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah speaks to Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin’s family at the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque in Bangsar May 29, 2019. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today paid his last respects to the late Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin, the renowned 70s singer whose iconic Kisah Seorang Biduan song is His Majesty’s favourite.

“I like that song. It relates how young people migrated from the villages to the towns. Dahlan’s death is a huge loss,” the King told reporters at the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque in Bangsar.

Sultan Abdullah said he hoped that more people will emulate Dahlan in helping local artistes to popularise their songs.

He said Dahlan had set a fine example for society.

His Majesty also performed the funeral prayers led by the chief imam of the mosque, Mohd Faizul Mohd Razali.

Dahlan died last night at the Selayang Hospital where he was admitted on Saturday following a stroke, the second since 2016. He was 78.

He leaves a wife, Datin Effa Rizan, and three children.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, said Sultan Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies and regret to Dahlan’s family.

It said the iconic Kisah Seorang Biduan is a personal favourite of His Majesty among the unforgettable songs sung by Dahlan with his melodious voice.

“Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin possessed such a distinct ability to entertain and captivate his audience. He was gifted with an immense talent and we honour and cherish this artist that helped shaped the music industry back then and continued to inspire the younger generation.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. My condolences to the family of the late Datuk Dahlan Zainuddin. Together we pray that Allah SWT will shower him with blessings on his soul and place him among the righteous. I hope his family is strong and will be patient in facing this challenge,” the statement said. — Bernama