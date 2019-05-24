Penang CM to represent state at UN-Habitat Assembly

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will learn from the experts to improve Penang’s economy and environment at the United Nations Habitat Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Nairobi. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 24 ― Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will be representing Penang at the United Nations Habitat Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat Assembly) in Nairobi, Kenya from today until May 29.

In a brief statement issued by the state government communications division director Yap Lee Ying, Chow will learn from the experts to improve Penang’s economy and environment.

“The state of Penang, according to the Chief Minister, can only improve further economically, environmentally and sustainably by learning from the experts, looking ahead and making bold decisions for our future generation,” she said.

She said Chow will also be representing Penang at the City Prosperity Initiative (CPI) Side Event on May 27.

The CPI side event takes a look at how CPI measures are implemented in various cities.

It will look at how these measures respond to local needs and support policy decisions while simultaneously serve as local and global monitoring framework for global agendas.

Yap said what was shared in the Habitat Agenda by related stakeholders will be beneficial to the well-being and future of Penang especially in achieving the state’s own 17 Sustainable Development Goals in line with vision Penang2030.

Chow is leading a five-member delegation to the two events.

The five who accompanied him were his wife, Tan Lean Kee, Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh, Penang Island City Council mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, Seberang Perai Municipal Council president Datuk Rozali Mohamud and Chief Minister Incorporated deputy general manager S. Bharathi.