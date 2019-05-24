Marathon runner Evelyn Ang's friends fears change in DPP could affect court judgment

Ultra runner Evelyn Ang is seen here at the Twincity Marathon 2017. Ang was knocked down in a hit-and-run on December 10, 2017 during the Klang City International Marathon and suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage. ― Picture courtesy of Ana Fauzi

IPOH, May 24 — Friend’s of ultramarathon runner Evelyn Ang today raised concerns that the change in the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in her hit-and-run case may affect court judgement.

Ang’s friend Julie Wong, Michelle Jane and Dr Ong Kian Ming said that the case has been postponed numerous times for reasons unknown to the public and believes that the change in the deputy public prosecutor in the case may affect the trial decision.

They said that the previous DPP at the time had heard and was able to question seven of the witnesses and see firsthand 25 exhibits that were tendered in as material evidence.

“After several postponements, the hearing began on December 19, 2018. However, there was a change in DPP in February 2019, after the witnesses and exhibits have been put into evidence. Thus, the new DPP only has notes to go by.

“As Evelyn’s friends and family, we wonder if enough has been done to ensure that a just and fair trial has taken place. For example, did the new DPP have enough access to the evidence and the relevant information?,” the trio said in a joint statement.

They also pointed out that the new DPP had not heard the witness statements and did not question the witnesses as it was done by previous DPP.

“In addition, was the notes that had been taken by the previous DPP sufficient? Was the new DPP able to construct a conclusive submission which summarises the relevant facts, the law and a proposed analysis on behalf of the public?

“With all this in mind, the biggest question of them remains to be answered will the court be able to come to a fair and just decision?” they asked.

Ang was knocked down in a hit-and-run on December 10, 2017 during the Klang City International Marathon 2017 and suffered a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage.

Ang, who would have turned 45 on April 13, 2018, did not wake up from her coma and succumbed to her injuries peacefully around 1.30am on March 1.

On February 20, 2018, the driver, Teoh Thiam Lim, 28, was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 by the Klang magistrate’s court for reckless and dangerous driving causing an accident at 4.30am in Mile 2, Jalan Kapar, Klang. He pleaded not guilty.

On April 23, the charge was amended to “recklessly” and the word “excessive speeding” was dropped. The court fixed May 27 to deliver the judgement.