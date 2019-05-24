Left lane of Federal Highway from KL to PJ to close for 15 days

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The left lane of the Federal Highway from Kuala Lumpur city centre to Petaling Jaya will be closed from Sunday (May 26) until June 9 from 10pm to 6am.

Lebuhraya DUKE Fasa 3 Sdn Bhd (LDF3) in a statement today said the closure was to enable works to launch and install temporary beams for the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) and during this period, motorists from the city centre who wish to head to Petaling Jaya can use the remaining lanes.

According to the statement, the ‘Emergency Response Team’ (ERT) team from SPE will be mobilised to monitor the situation and to ease traffic if there are problems in the area.

“The concession company, LDF3 is advising all road users to drive carefully in the areas affected by construction and to adhere to traffic officers as well as the traffic signages placed at the construction site.

“LDF3 apologises for all convenience caused to road users during the construction,” said the statement.

For further information, please surf the official Duke website at or its Facebook site or call DUKE hotline at 03-62513100. — Bernama