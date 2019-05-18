Amid brewing controversy, Sungai Siput MP denies sexually harassing woman

Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan has denied that he sexually harassed a woman who claimed she was his aide. ― Picture via Facebook/ Kesavan Subramaniam

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan came out today saying he is the Perak federal lawmaker accused of sexual harassment by a woman.

However, the PKR politician denied the woman’s claims, adding that she was never his aide as she portrayed herself to be, but that she had taken advantage of him and his family and tried to disrupt his household.

“I acknowledge a malicious police report was made against me by a woman who claimed to be my parliamentary research officer,” he said in a statement.

Kesavan said he was first contacted by the woman in 2017 when he was serving as Hutan Melintang assemblyman who offered to help him with the controversy surrounding the import of phantom voters into the state constituency.

“She said she wanted to assist my campaign, claiming she is a lawyer and is close with Perak MIC chairman Datuk V. Elango, who was running for the seat at the time as well,” he said.

He said he accepted her offer as a volunteer then, as he had with many others who volunteered their assistance to him.

MORE TO COME