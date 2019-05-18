After a lifetime of activism, titan of consumer rights Mohamed Idris, laid to rest in Penang (VIDEO)

SM Mohamed Idris’ body being taken from the mosque to the cemetery. ― Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, May 18 ― Born in India 93 years ago, the legendary activist SM Mohamed Idris was interred at the Perak Road Muslim Cemetery at 10.30am today.

Best known for his advocacy work as the president of Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) and Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM), Mohamed Idris was given a respectful send-off by his four children, grandchildren, close relatives and political leaders covering both sides of the aisle, some of whom he had sparred orally with when he was alive.

Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Mohamed Idris at his home along Rose Avenue last night and this morning.

The body was brought to the Jamek Hashim Yahaya Mosque here for prayers before burial.

This morning, the Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, former Penang Chief Minister Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, State Exco Datuk Abdul Halim Hussein and state assemblymen Jason Ong and Lee Khai Loon also paid their last respects to Mohamed Idris.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the mosque at around 10am to attend the prayers and later the burial ceremony.

About 500 relatives and friends were gathered around the cemetery for the burial ceremony.

Speaking to reporters later, Anwar described Mohamed Idris as a family friend whom he knew while studying in university and will always remember as a giant among men.

“We can’t only compartmentalise him as a crusader of consumers, he was outspoken and articulate in his defence on the environment and against greed due to excessive development that ignored the plight of the poor,” he said.

He said Mohamed Idris was outspoken in defending the homeless and squatters who were evicted.

Mohamed Idris died at the hospital at 5pm yesterday after being admitted for breathing difficulties.