Malaysia-Singapore Maritime Boundary Delimitation Committee agrees to establish sub-committee

A fisherman drives his boat off the southern coast of Johor, Malaysia, as ships travel between the Singapore Strait and the Strait of Malacca November 12, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysia-Singapore Maritime Boundary Delimitation Committee among others has agreed to establish a sub-committee to address the legal and technical aspects of delimitation between both countries.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement here today that this was achieved during the committee’s first meeting in Singapore on Monday.

The ministry said the sub-committee would be headed by the Malaysia Maritime Affairs Department director-general and Singapore Attorney General’s Chambers’ International Affairs Division director-general.

“In line with the recommendations of the Malaysia-Singapore Working Group, the Committee also agreed upon practical modalities for operational agencies to avoid untoward incidents on the ground,” the ministry said.

Negotiations during the meeting were led by Malaysian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob and Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary Chee Wee Kiong.

Malaysia’s 19-member delegation during the meeting was made up of representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Attorney General’s Chambers, National Security Council, Defence Ministry, Transport Ministry, Survey and Mapping Department, National Hydrography Centre, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Marine Department.

The ministry noted that both Malaysia and Singapore were determined to resolve the maritime boundary issue and had agreed to the format of scheduled meetings to ensure continued progress on the matter.

With the commencement of the committee, the ministry added that all recommendations under the Working Group established last January 8 by the foreign ministers of both countries had been successfully implemented. — Bernama