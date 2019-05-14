Fire destroys plastic-making factory in KL

A fire destroyed a plastic manufacturing factory in Jalan Genting Klang at about 7pm last night. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Several loud explosions were heard when fire destroyed a plastic manufacturing factory in Jalan Genting Klang here last night.

According to an eye-witness, he heard more than 20 explosions in the incident at Jalan Perusahaan Kiri, Setapak, at about 7pm.

The security chief of an international car dealer, Omar Dani Buyong, 53, said he saw flames shooting up from the factory as he was preparing to break fast.

“Initially it appeared small but the fire spread rapidly and smoke began billowing.

“I immediately called the fire department as the flames reached the main part of the factory,” he told Bernama at the scene.

Omar said he feared that the explosions, which appeared to have been caused by cooking gas, could spread the fire to his office premises.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Muhamad Ridhwan Kamarulzaman said they received an MERS 999 call at 7.34pm and reached the scene five minutes later.

“The fire was put out at 10.32pm by 80 firemen from five stations ― Wangsa Maju, Hang Tuah, Cheras, Sentul and Keramat.

“No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire and loss suffered are still being investigated,” he told reporters. ― Bernama