Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor have been stripped of state titles awarded by the Sultan of Selangor pending the completion of their corruption cases in court.

The revocation of their awards is effective May 6, Selangor Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya said in a statement today.

The Selangor awards conferred the “Dato’ Seri” title to Najib and “Datin Paduka Seri” to Rosmah.

MORE TO COME