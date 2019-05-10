Chinese national charged with cheating over ‘exorcism’ in Kuching

Li Yufen is accused of cheating a 55-year-old woman into parting with RM180,000 in cash and an assortment of jewellery for rituals to rid her house of evil spirits last month. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, May 10 — A Chinese national was charged in the Magistrate’s court here with cheating a 55-year-old woman into parting with RM180,000 in cash and an assortment of jewellery for rituals to rid her house of evil spirits last month.

Li Yufen, 34, is accused of committing the offence MJC Batu Kawa car park on April 11.

Li, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi against the charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

No bail was offered by the court and she was then ordered to be placed under remand at the Puncak Borneo prison.

The accused’s passport was also impounded until the end of the case and the court then fixed June 11 for pre-trial case management. — Bernama