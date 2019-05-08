Perak next in line to ban child marriage

Peark Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state will raise the minimum age for marriage to 18 . — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 8 — Perak will raise the minimum marriageable age to 18 years this year, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said the matter was waiting to be tabled in the state assembly.

“In principle, we agreed with the federal government’s proposal but we have yet to table it in the state assembly to make it into law,” he said, adding that the state hopes to table the matter during the next assembly session in July.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after launching a guide book for primary and secondary school children on how to protect themselves from violence and sexual abusers.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad issued a directive last October for all state governments in Malaysia to raise the legal minimum marriage age to 18 years for Muslims and non-Muslims.

Malay Mail previously quoted Ahmad Faizal as saying he was personally opposed to child marriages, saying it is “cruel” for those 16 and below to be wed when they have far more options in the world today.

He said things have changed from the past when underaged marriages were common, and added that parents have a duty to prepare their children to be independent and equip them with life skills to set up their own households before marriage.