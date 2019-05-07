Serdang cops: Murder suspected in case of body found floating in Sungai Kuyuh

Serdang District Police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the man is believed to have been dead for over two days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The body of a man found floating in Sungai Kuyuh near Taman Serdang Jaya on Sunday is believed to have been murdered based on stab wounds on his abdomen and head.

Serdang District Police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the man is believed to have been dead for over two days.

“We suspect the victim is a foreigner after an inspection found no Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine mark on the man’s arm,” he said when contacted, here today.

He also dismissed the victim’s identity, believed to be in the 70s, as portrayed by the media earlier.

Based on the report of the post-mortem, the case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and anyone with information on the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

Last Sunday, Bernama reported that the body of a man was found fully clothed by the public before the police sought help of firefighters to retrieve the body from the river around 9pm. No identification document was found on the body. — Bernama